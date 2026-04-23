Man fled from TCR and fought with serviceman on roof of private house in Volyn region: both fell. VIDEO

A video has been circulated on social media showing a serviceman from a Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) scuffling with a man on the roof of a private house and falling off it together with him. The local TCR and SS said the man had climbed onto the roof himself and that the servicemen "were trying to help him get down."

This was reported by the local outlet Volynski Novyny and commented on by the Volyn TCR and SS, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the incident

The TCR and SS says the incident took place in the village of Strumivka near Lutsk. There, TCR and SS servicemen together with police officers spotted a vehicle whose driver, upon seeing the servicemen, tried to avoid inspection and ignored lawful demands to stop.

He then got out of the car, ran onto the territory of a private house, and climbed onto the roof.

"While there, he asked for help because of his fear of heights, while at the same time avoiding contact with servicemen. For a safe descent, he was provided with a ladder, which he himself took onto the roof, but for a long time did not dare use it," the TCR and SS said.

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When they tried to "help him get down," a scuffle broke out between him and a serviceman, causing both of them to fall from the roof.

Man taken to military medical commission (MMC)

Later, the man himself admitted that he was wanted for violating military registration rules and had tried to avoid contact with the notification group in that way. He has now been taken to the TCR and SS to undergo a military medical commission. He did not sustain bodily injuries as a result of the incident.

At the same time, videos were also published online showing a serviceman, allegedly during the same incident, who, upon noticing that witnesses were filming him, demanded in Russian that they stop recording and told them that "we’ll take everyone in." He also asked his partner to "take the gun, now we’ll f#ck up their legs."

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