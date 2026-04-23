Death of conscript during transportation: military personnel from Kyiv’s TCRs to face trial, - SBI

The pre-trial investigation into the deputy head of the Podil District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and a soldier from the Shevchenkivskyi District TCR and SS in Kyiv, who were involved in the death of a man during the transport of mobilized personnel, has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigations, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It has been established that in May 2025, TCR personnel were transporting conscripts from training centers in western regions to Kyiv. Among them was a resident of the capital who had health issues. A conflict arose between him and the military personnel during the trip.

A soldier used physical force and a stun gun against the man, causing bodily harm. The deputy head of the Podilskyi District TCR and SS, who was responsible for the transport, did not stop his subordinate’s actions, even though he had the opportunity to do so.

Read more: Death of conscript at distribution point in Kyiv: police seized video camera recordings from TCR

Upon arrival in Kyiv, the man was carried off the bus onto the parade ground, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

What are the charges?

It is noted that the soldier is accused of abuse of authority resulting in serious consequences, committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 121, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The deputy commander is charged with intentionally failing to stop a subordinate’s criminal offense, which resulted in serious consequences (Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Death of conscript at distribution point in Kyiv: forensic examination confirms blunt-force trauma. DOCUMENT

What preceded it?

It was previously reported that a soldier from the security platoon at the Kyiv City TCR and SS assembly point was taken into custody on suspicion of exceeding his authority while carrying out an official assignment related to the "delivery of mobilization resources."