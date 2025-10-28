Death of conscript at distribution point in Kyiv: forensic examination confirms blunt-force trauma. DOCUMENT

The lawyer for Roman Sopin’s family has released the forensic medical examination report on his death inside a distribution point after he was mobilized.

This was reported by journalist Daryna Trunova, Censor.NET reports.

The report states that the cause of death was hemorrhage, fractures of the cranial vault and base, a closed traumatic brain injury, and blunt-force trauma.

Read more: Reservist dies at assembly point in Rivne region: TRC rules out foul play

"So I won’t be accused of manipulation again, draw your own conclusions. It may be that the ‘blunt object’ refers to the floor," Trunova noted.

She added that the Military Prosecutor’s Office, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the police are investigating the case.

Background

A man died inside a distribution point in Kyiv. Law enforcement opened an investigation.

Kyiv’s Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) called reports that representatives of one of the city’s district TCR and SS beat a man, allegedly leaving him in a coma as a manipulative.

Read more: Conscript died in Cherkasy region after jumping out of vehicle while being transported to training centre

The Kyiv police reported that according to the expert's conclusion, the man died from a closed traumatic brain injury. No other bodily injuries were found.

The State Bureau of Investigation will inspect the Kyiv TCR and SS and the Central Directorate of the Military Law and Order Service to clarify the circumstances of the man’s death.

The Podilskyi District TCR and SS in Kyiv stated that Roman Sopin, 43, who died after being at the district distribution point, "fell and struck his head on a hard floor" shortly before his death.

More news in the Telegram channel of Censor.NET