In the Rivne region, a 34-year-old reservist, Vitalii Sakharuk, died while at an assembly point awaiting transfer to a military training center. The Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) reported that the man suddenly felt unwell and showed no signs of violent death.

This was announced by the Rivne Regional TCR and SS Censor.NET reports.

According to the statement, on August 21, Sakharuk was stopped in the village of Horodets for a document check. It was established that he had violated military registration rules by failing to appear at the TCR after being served a summons. He also had no legal grounds for deferment from military service.

He was asked to go to the district TRC and SS to complete paperwork regarding an administrative offense under Articles 210 and 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The TRC noted that he agreed to this.

Read more: Conscript died in Cherkasy region after jumping out of vehicle while being transported to training centre

After arriving at the district TCR and SS, an administrative offense report was filed and the reservist was sent for a medical examination.

"While at the assembly point awaiting transfer to a military training center, V.V. Sakharuk felt unwell. Emergency medical services were immediately called. Unfortunately, doctors confirmed the death of V.V. Sakharuk

Initial investigative measures established that the death occurred due to heart failure. No signs of violent death were found," the TCR and SS statement said.

However, Suspilne, citing the deceased man’s mother, Nina Sakharuk, reported that Vitalii had been held at the District TCR and premises for three days. On August 23, his relatives learned that his body was in the morgue.

Read more: Crowd attacks TCR and SS vehicle in Volyn region