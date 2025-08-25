Conscript died in Cherkasy region after jumping out of vehicle while being transported to training centre

In the city of Smila in the Cherkasy region, during the transportation of conscripts to a training centre, a man jumped out of the vehicle in which he was being transported and died from his injuries in a medical facility.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Cherkasy Regional TCR.

"On 22 August 2025, a team of conscripts was sent from the Cherkasy RTCR and SS to one of the training centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. While the vehicle was moving through the city of Smila, a conscript, reserve soldier Yevhen Mykhailovych Kushnir, jumped over a row of seats in the vehicle, opened the side door without permission, and jumped out onto the road on the move, resulting in multiple injuries," the report said.

The military personnel of the TCR and SS immediately stopped the vehicle, provided the citizen with first aid and called an ambulance. At the same time, a police squad arrived.

The citizen was taken to a medical facility. Unfortunately, on 24 August, the man died from his injuries.

Investigators from the territorial police department entered the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations and are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

"The Cherkasy Regional Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support is providing every assistance to the investigation in order to establish the causes and circumstances that contributed to the tragic incident and to bring those responsible to justice," the statement said.

See more: Man dies while fleeing from military personnel of TCR and police in Mykolaiv: SBI is investigating circumstances. PHOTO