Crowd attacks TCR and SS vehicle in Volyn region

On 7 August, at around 4:30 p.m., in the village of Solovychi, Kovel district, servicemen from one of the district Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) in Volyn region, together with police officers, were attacked by a group of unidentified individuals while serving call-up notices.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Volyn Regional TCR and SS.

"During a document check one local resident refused to present his ID and attempted to flee. At that moment, another man, who identified himself as the village head, jumped onto the bonnet of the service vehicle and smashed the windscreen with a stone. A woman joined in, striking the vehicle, while another man armed with a metal object (believed to be a wrench) smashed the side windows and struck the driver’s arm three times," the report states.

The vehicle was later blocked by other cars, including trucks. About ten people surrounded the service vehicle, hitting it repeatedly for several minutes and preventing the officers from carrying out their duties.

The incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; one suspect has been detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The actions of another suspect have been preliminarily classified under Article 296 of the Criminal Code.

