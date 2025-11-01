Death of conscript at distribution point in Kyiv: police seized video camera recordings from TCR

Kyiv police seized CCTV footage from the Podilskyi TCR and SS, where Roman Sopin, a conscript, died.

This was reported by Suspilne.Kyiv, citing Vitalii Silenko, a representative of the communications group of the Kyiv City Military Registration and Enlistment Office, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that law enforcement officers contacted the owners of the premises where the recruitment centre is located.

The pre-trial investigation into the case of Roman Sopin is ongoing.

The case has been classified as intentional murder

According to lawyer Oleksandr Protas, the case has been classified as intentional murder.

He said that he had information from one of the servicemen who was in the room with Roman about a possible conflict.

"According to the information I was given during conversations, the soldier who accompanied this person said that he did indeed see a conflict: two people were either demanding something from Roman or threatening him. After that, he saw him lying on the ground," the lawyer said.

The TCR denied this

At the same time, Vitalii Silenko, a representative of the communications group of the Kyiv City Military Registration and Enlistment Office, denied this information.

"There were no reports of any conflicts. We spoke with the military personnel who were there. As was told to the investigation, Mr. Roman Sopin was standing and talking with other people who were there. Suddenly, he felt ill: he lost consciousness, fell, and began to convulse," Silenko said.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, a man died at a distribution point in Kyiv. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation.

The Kyiv Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support called the information about the beating of a citizen by representatives of one of the district territorial centres for recruitment and social support in Kyiv, as a result of which he was hospitalised and is in a coma, manipulative.

The capital's police reported that, according to the expert's conclusion, the man's death was caused by a closed head injury. No other bodily injuries were found.

The State Bureau of Investigations will check the Kyiv Territorial Recruitment Centre and the Central Administration of the Military Law Enforcement Service to figure out the circumstances of the man's death.

The Podil Military Registration and Enlistment Office and the Joint Staff in Kyiv stated that 43-year-old conscript Roman Sopin, who died after staying at the distribution point in the Podil district of Kyiv, "fell and hit his head on the hard floor" before his death.

