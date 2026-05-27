TCRs increasingly turning into places where citizens are deprived of liberty, Lubinets says

Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) are increasingly turning into places where citizens are deprived of liberty, while the authorities respond to violations only after public outcry.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated this, Censor.NET reports.

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Monitoring of TCR and SS

The ombudsman said that monitoring of TCR and SS premises began in 2025.

"Unfortunately, the authorities respond to human rights violations only when there is public outcry," he stressed, citing several examples of such situations.

One striking example was a visit to the Bila Tserkva TCR and SS. According to Lubinets, his official recommendations were ignored for two months, and only after media coverage were repair crews sent there the very next day.

Due to similar inaction at the Uzhhorod District TCR and SS, the ombudsman’s office was forced to publicly show the violations, as police officers at the scene refused to enter the information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

See more: Head of district TCR and three subordinates tortured men liable for military service in Ivano-Frankivsk region, SBI says. PHOTOS

Visits to TCR and SS to become more frequent

Lubinets stressed that government bodies must respond to official documents immediately, rather than wait for publicity.

"Our work continues: this year, we plan to significantly expand visits to TCR and SS across the country," he added.

Watch more: Man fled from TCR and fought with serviceman on roof of private house in Volyn region: both fell. VIDEO