Court fined former head of Kremenchuk TCR nearly 3 million hryvnias for unjustified assets, - SAPO

A panel of judges at the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the claim filed by a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office against the former head of the Kremenchuk District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support.

According to Censor.NET, the lawsuit concerned assets that the official acquired between 2022 and 2024, the SAPO reports.

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Which assets were deemed unjustified

These include an apartment in a club house in Kremenchuk, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, as well as the value of a Toyota RAV4 and the proceeds from its sale.

The SAPO noted that these specific assets were the subject of the court proceedings.

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The court’s ruling

The High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to recover the value of unjustified assets, amounting to nearly 3 million hryvnias, for the state.

The lawsuit was based on materials from the National Agency for Corruption Prevention and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

The decision has not yet taken legal effect. The parties have the right to appeal it within 30 days of the full text of the court decision being drafted.

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