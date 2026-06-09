Lawyer who attempted to bribe prosecutors from SAPO with $200,000 was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison

A Kyiv-based lawyer who attempted to bribe prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has been sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison.

This was reported by the SAPO press service, according to Censor.NET.

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In 2024, a lawyer was caught offering $200,000 in bribes to prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) in exchange for a decision to transfer the criminal proceedings against his client in a case involving the misappropriation of electricity from PrJSC "NEC "Ukrenergo" and the laundering of proceeds from its sale totaling 716 million UAH to another pre-trial investigation body.

Watch more: State Border Service official and drone manufacturer suspected of demanding $1 million bribe, - SAPO. VIDEO

The lawyer was found guilty under Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison.

"The convicted person has also been deprived of the right to practice law for a period of 3 years," the SAPO added.

The High Anti-Corruption Court’s verdict may be appealed within 30 days of its announcement.

Read more: Tax official in Sumy Oblast suspected of helping State Tax Service chief receive UAH 1.5 million bribe – SAPO