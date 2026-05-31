State Border Service official and drone manufacturer suspected of demanding $1 million bribe, - SAPO. VIDEO

The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have exposed an official from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the owner of a private drone manufacturing company, who are suspected of extorting $1 million in bribes.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

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A tender worth hundreds of millions

According to the investigation, an official from the State Border Guard Service Administration organised the procurement of unmanned aerial systems in such a way that a company controlled by his accomplice would win the contract.

However, during the tender, another participant emerged who offered more favourable terms. Initially, the company offered to supply 270 unmanned aerial systems for 825 million hryvnias, but later reduced the price to 760 million hryvnias and won the contract.

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Demanded a million dollars

The SAPO claims that after the loss of the tender by the company under their control, the suspects decided to obtain money from the winning bidder.

According to the investigation, the company owner began persuading the head of the winning firm to provide a bribe in exchange for the unhindered conclusion and execution of the contract. To this end, he even arranged a telephone conversation with a representative of the State Border Guard Service.

Investigators established that the amount of the unlawful benefit was US$1 million, equivalent to approximately 5–10% of the value of the future contract.

The State Border Guard Service official is charged with committing an offence under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the company owner under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.