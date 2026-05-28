Pace of technology development is impressive, U.S. Senator Blumenthal says after visiting drone production facility in Ukraine

Drone Industry

Photo: hromadske / Денис Булавін

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said that during his visit to Ukraine, he visited a drone production facility and was impressed by the pace of development of Ukrainian unmanned technologies.

Blumenthal said this during a briefing in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports, citing hromadske.

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Details of the visit

According to the U.S. official, during this visit he once again visited one of Ukraine’s enterprises producing drones for the front.

"America needs to become more flexible and adaptive. Ukrainians are literally teaching us lessons every day. During this trip, I visited another drone production facility... The pace of development of this technology is simply impressive," Blumenthal said.

Read more: Pace of drone supplies to Ukraine’s Armed Forces has increased significantly in 2026, Fedorov says

He stressed that the world is now at a historic moment when aerial, ground and underwater robotic systems are becoming a key factor on the battlefield, both now and in the future.

"And I cannot claim that I fully understand this technology, but what Ukraine is teaching America is truly incredible," the senator added.

More about the Drone Deal between Ukraine and US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier announced plans to sign a long-term agreement with the United States on drone production worth between $35 billion and $50 billion.

According to media reports, the parties have already developed a memorandum that provides for the creation of joint defense enterprises and opens the possibility of exporting advanced Ukrainian military developments directly to the U.S. market.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth officially confirmed that the Pentagon had sent American military instructors and specialists to Ukraine with a single purpose: to study Ukrainian combat experience and the specifics of the mass use of drones in real war.

Read more: Defense procurements through DOT-Chain: Svyrydenko says project extended until 2027