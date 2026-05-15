Defense procurements through DOT-Chain: Svyrydenko says project extended until 2027

The government has extended the experimental defense procurement project through the DOT-Chain Defence system until October 24, 2027.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the platform has already proven its effectiveness in meeting the needs of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU). Its use is now being expanded to additional NGU units, as well as to the State Border Guard Service and the National Police.

The head of government stressed that the main focus is on procuring Ukrainian-made unmanned systems and electronic warfare assets.

"The system allows units to directly submit requests for the required models and number of drones, UGVs and EW assets, and to receive them more quickly after placing orders with vetted manufacturers," Svyrydenko explained.

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As a reminder, units of the "Line of Drones" have received a new sustainment tool, the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace. In less than two weeks, the military ordered more than UAH 184 million worth of unmanned systems and equipment, some of which have already been delivered to the front.

As reported, in March, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine’s defense procurement agency DOT expanded the platform’s functionality by adding the option to order ground robotic systems through the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace.