Military can order unmanned ground vehicles via DOT-Chain Defence – Defense Ministry

DOT of the Ministry of Defense’s Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) has added an option for service members to order unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) via the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace. From now on, units can independently choose and order UGVs to carry out combat and logistics tasks without deploying personnel into the kill zone.

The Ministry of Defense reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Seven UGV models available

Seven UGV models from six Ukrainian manufacturers are currently available on the platform. In total, the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace features more than 470 pieces of equipment and strike assets from 135 manufacturers, including FPV drones, fiber-optic drones, strike and fixed-wing UAVs, interceptor drones, and electronic warfare systems.

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Orders via DOT-Chain Defence

Since the start of 2026, the military has already received nearly UAH 9 billion for orders through DOT-Chain Defence. This approach makes it possible to better plan combat missions, understand available resources, and quickly obtain the required equipment.

"The nature of the war is changing. There is a growing need for capabilities that allow tasks to be carried out without deploying personnel into the kill zone. UGVs are used for evacuation, logistics, ammunition delivery, and task execution. From now on, UGVs are available in the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace. In the system, the military can independently order the required assets within the budget, while the Agency ensures paperwork, payment, and contract performance monitoring," said Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the DOT Defense Procurement Agency.

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Previously, UGVs were supplied via the DOT-Chain Defence exclusively under the Army of Drones Bonus program. Now, UGVs have become a full-fledged part of the marketplace and are available for ordering by all units under the standard procedure.