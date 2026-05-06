Drone Line units to order UAVs through DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace

Drone Industry

Drone Line units have received a new procurement tool, the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace. In less than two weeks, the military ordered UAVs and equipment worth more than UAH 184 million, some of which have already been delivered to the front.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

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"We are meeting another request from the military. Drone Line units are already ordering UAVs and other assets through the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace. In less than two weeks of working in the system, the units ordered assets worth UAH 184.8 million, of which the first batches worth UAH 40.8 million have already been delivered," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

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This step is intended to strengthen the effectiveness of the units through a more predictable, targeted and rapid procurement process. The Ministry of Defense has also allocated a separate budget for Drone Line units to work in the marketplace.

"Drone Line units are already working through the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace. Today, the system is available to all combat brigades. The military chooses for themselves what they need to carry out tasks on their section of the front," said Arsen Zhumadilov, director of the Defense Procurement Agency DOT.

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Which units are part of the Drone Line

The Drone Line is a project launched by the President of Ukraine to scale up the most effective unmanned systems units. Since June 2025, it has been part of the Grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces, under the command of Major Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

The Drone Line includes:

the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Magyar's Birds";

the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "K-2";

the 9th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade;

the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems "Steppe Predators";

the 411th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "Hawks";

the 412th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade NEMESIS;

the 427th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "RAROG";

the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "ACHILLES";

the 413th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment "RAID";

the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center;

the Phoenix unit of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine;

the 424th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion SVAROG.

They are focused on creating a kill zone 10-15 km deep to cover Ukrainian infantry and kill the enemy before it approaches positions.

For almost a year, Drone Line units have been receiving weapons under the Army of Drones. Bonus program, which uses Brave1 Market and DOT-Chain Defence. It provides for an incentive-based model: points are awarded for striking the enemy or carrying out combat missions and can be exchanged for equipment. As a result, the amount of available budget for orders under this model is dynamic.

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What is the advantage of buying drones through DOT-Chain Defence

Based on their positive experience of working with DOT-Chain Defence, the units expressed a wish to channel part of the funds allocated directly to them toward purchasing assets through the weapons marketplace. This has given the military another channel for rapid and targeted procurement of unmanned systems and other assets.

"Connecting Drone Line units that are part of the Grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces to the DOT-Chain Defence marketplace is a logical step in developing a modern system of military procurement. The most effective Unmanned Systems Forces units have gained the ability to quickly choose exactly the assets they need here and now, without unnecessary delays and complex procedures," said Major Olha Meloshyna, spokesperson for the Unmanned Systems Forces.

She stressed that this significantly increases the units' effectiveness on the battlefield, allows them to respond more quickly to changes in the situation and scale up successful solutions. According to her, this is effectively a new level of autonomy for units in procurement, which directly affects the outcome of combat missions.

DOT-Chain Defence was developed by the Defense Procurement Agency DOT, which is also responsible for the entire procurement process, from onboarding manufacturers into the system to making payments and overseeing logistics.

In total, more than 160 contracts have been signed with domestic companies for nearly 600 models of available assets. This means that to obtain what they need, a service member only has to make a few clicks online.

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