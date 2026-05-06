Zelenskyy and Pashinyan discussed cooperation in drone sector

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed Ukraine’s experience in the field of drones during their meeting.

Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said this, Censor.NET reports, citing Hraparak.

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Details

In particular, the leaders discussed cooperation in the defense sector.

"Zelenskyy expressed readiness to continue cooperation in this area and presented Ukraine’s capabilities in producing unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes. The parties agreed to continue consultations on this issue.

According to available information, in the summer of 2025, special-purpose units of Armenia’s National Security Service underwent short-term training in the use of UAVs on Ukrainian territory," the outlet wrote.

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Background

It was reported earlier that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan.

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