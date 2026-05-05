I proposed signing Drone Deal and scaling up cooperation with Bahrain, Zelenskyy says. VIDEO

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Security situation in the Middle East

It is noted that during today’s meeting, they discussed the security situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as key challenges and security opportunities.

They discussed strikes from Iran against Bahrain and other countries, as well as the situation regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

"Almost every day, our country is also under the same terrorist attacks, and our people have relevant experience in full-scale defense. Ukraine is ready to share such security expertise with Bahrain and help strengthen the protection of life. I proposed signing a Drone Deal and scaling up cooperation with Bahrain, and we agreed that our teams would work through the details," Zelenskyy stressed.

Watch more: Ukrainian "Flamingos" struck Russian military-industrial complex facilities in Cheboksary, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Bilateral relations

It is also noted that they paid special attention to the development of bilateral economic relations and partnership in agricultural production.

Zelenskyy informed him about the situation in Ukraine and diplomatic work to achieve a just peace.

They also raised the issue of mutually opening embassies in our countries. Our cooperation has significant potential in many dimensions, and we must definitely realize it.

Read more: Development of unmanned ground vehicles hampered by communications – Beskrestnov (Flash)