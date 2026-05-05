Development of unmanned ground vehicles hampered by communications – Beskrestnov (Flash)

Drone Industry

In Ukraine, the development of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is facing serious technological constraints, the main one being stable communications.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to ArmyInform, citing Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister.

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What is the main problem?

According to the specialist, the key challenge is creating communications that provide both long-range and resistance to electronic warfare systems.

"The most important, most pressing and most difficult issue is communications," he said.

Read more: Ukrainian drones can now strike quarter of Russia’s territory and 70% of its population, - Bloomberg

Why it is more difficult than it seems

Beskrestnov explained that creating the platform itself is not a difficult task.

"Any workshop can make a chassis, a body, engines; this is purely mechanics," he stressed.

At the same time, the main difficulties arise precisely at the control stage.

Watch more: Seven hours under fire: Omega special operators carry out extremely complex evacuation of wounded soldier using UGV. VIDEO

Difference from aerial drones

The effective control range of UGVs is significantly shorter than that of aerial drones because of obstacles and terrain.

That is why separate technical solutions need to be sought for UGVs.

Read more: Defense minister and General Staff tasked with at least 50,000 UGVs this year, - Zelenskyy

What comes next

According to the adviser, there are many different technologies for ensuring communications, and this is where the main development efforts are now focused.

"This is where all the most interesting and important things will be implemented," he concluded.

Read more: Robots replace infantry: Ukraine enters new phase of war - Independent