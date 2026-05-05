Development of unmanned ground vehicles hampered by communications – Beskrestnov (Flash)
Drone Industry
In Ukraine, the development of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) is facing serious technological constraints, the main one being stable communications.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to ArmyInform, citing Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister.
What is the main problem?
According to the specialist, the key challenge is creating communications that provide both long-range and resistance to electronic warfare systems.
"The most important, most pressing and most difficult issue is communications," he said.
Why it is more difficult than it seems
Beskrestnov explained that creating the platform itself is not a difficult task.
"Any workshop can make a chassis, a body, engines; this is purely mechanics," he stressed.
At the same time, the main difficulties arise precisely at the control stage.
Difference from aerial drones
The effective control range of UGVs is significantly shorter than that of aerial drones because of obstacles and terrain.
That is why separate technical solutions need to be sought for UGVs.
What comes next
According to the adviser, there are many different technologies for ensuring communications, and this is where the main development efforts are now focused.
"This is where all the most interesting and important things will be implemented," he concluded.
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