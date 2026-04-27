Defense minister and General Staff tasked with at least 50,000 UGVs this year, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Production and supplies of unmanned ground vehicles for the military must be increased. The defense minister and the General Staff have now been tasked with ensuring at least 50,000 UGVs this year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Increasing UGV production

"More than twice as many have already been contracted for this year compared with last year. And this is a level that must definitely be even higher. The defense minister of Ukraine and the General Staff have been tasked with ensuring at least 50,000 UGVs this year. Everyone must understand: this is about protecting lives. Frontline logistics, evacuation of the wounded, combat missions — the use of UGVs is now developing as actively as possible. And that is how it should be," the head of state said.

Anti-ballistic assets

As a reminder, Zelenskyy also said in his address that Ukraine is actively looking for ways to secure anti-ballistic and other missile defense assets.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: scaling up UGVs, protection against ballistic threats, state of Russia’s economy