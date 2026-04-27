We are actively looking for ways to secure anti-ballistic systems and other air defense assets against missiles – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is actively looking for ways to secure anti-ballistic systems and other missile defense assets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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The head of state noted that the war in Iran has significantly complicated missile defense supplies.

"Personal responsibility lies with our diplomats, the military command within their areas of responsibility and all involved government officials for fulfilling the promises already made by our partners. Over the past week, we received three contributions to the PURL program from three European countries. I want to thank them for this. There should be additional contributions in May, and I expect information from Ukrainian ambassadors on how they are working toward this," the president said.

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Ukraine’s own anti-ballistic system

At the same time, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is also working on alternatives.

"In the long term, strategically, Ukraine must have its own anti-ballistic system — either our own or one developed with strong partners who are truly ready to work and understand the scale of this challenge. Russia is not slowing down its war industry; only we are slowing it down with our Ukrainian long-range sanctions. We are also actively working with partners so that they cut off supplies of components and machine tools for weapons production in Russia by all means. But strategically, this must be the task: our own anti-ballistic capability," the president said.

Achievements in weapons production

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot, and the weapons we are producing now, the weapons that are truly influencing the situation on the front, are something we did not have before. Now we are making them, and in exactly the quantities needed. These include millions of drones for the front, our long-range drones, our own artillery and our own shells, which were not produced before. The result of Ukraine’s defense development must be its own range of key weapons and relevant joint production projects and joint programs with our partners," the head of state added.

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