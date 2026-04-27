Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: scaling up UGVs, protection against ballistic threats, state of Russia’s economy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Key issues were discussed: unmanned ground vehicles, Ukrainian air defense, and the state of Russia’s economy.

He reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Unmanned ground vehicles

According to him, unmanned ground vehicles are now one of the most urgent requests from Ukraine’s Defense Forces, and production and supplies must keep pace with demand.

"The volume of UGV contracting must be significantly higher than last year. A total of 25,000 UGVs have already been contracted, twice as many as last year, and this is only the initial level: the number will be increased, and significantly, as contracting continues. I am grateful to all manufacturers who ensure the timely fulfillment of contracts, and to every unit and all commanders who are scaling up the use of UGVs. I instructed the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to check the real need for UGVs and the level of supply on a monthly basis," the president said.

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Protection against Russian ballistic threats

"The second issue was protection against ballistic missiles. There were reports on the supply of missiles for anti-ballistic systems and the state of implementation of agreements with partners. It is important that deliveries in May are no lower than what we have already received in terms of promises from partners, and this is a direct task for our diplomats and military command. We also discussed the state of work on alternative means of anti-ballistic protection, both those available in the world and Ukraine’s own developments," Zelenskyy said.

What is happening in Russia?

The third issue at the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting was intelligence reports. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence and Foreign Intelligence Service reported on the state of Russia’s economy and social processes after the first quarter of this year: Ukraine is recording a significant deterioration in key indicators and noticeable Russian export losses.

"Despite attempts by the Russian leadership to use the war in Iran to improve its financial situation, the actual results for Russia are negative. In particular, our long-range sanctions are contributing to this. We will continue our pressure on the aggressor," the president added.

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