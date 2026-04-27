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US is working on "situation" with Russia and Ukraine: I’m talking to Putin and Zelenskyy, these are "good conversations",- Trump

Trump on talks with Zelenskyy and Putin

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is in contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, describing these conversations as "good".

According to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda", Trump made these remarks in an interview with Fox News.

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Good conversations

According to Trump, the United States is "working on the situation with Russia, Russia and Ukraine", and he expressed hope that the war could be resolved.

"I am indeed in contact with him (Putin – Ed.), and I am indeed in contact with President Zelenskyy, and these are good conversations," said the US president.

Read more: Putin isn’t afraid of Europe at all; he’s afraid of US, — Trump

Mutual hatred

Furthermore, he repeated the narrative about the "hatred between Putin and Zelenskyy".

"The hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy is ridiculous. It’s madness. And hatred is a bad thing. Hatred is a bad thing when you’re trying to solve something, but it will happen," added Trump.

Read more: Trump on Zelenskyy: He’s very strong leader. We get along great

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8900) Vladimir Putin (4016) Donald Trump (2931)
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