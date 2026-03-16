Putin isn’t afraid of Europe at all; he’s afraid of US, — Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin fears the United States and the military he built during his first term.

He said this at a press briefing on March 16, according to Censor.NET.

About Putin

Trump stated that the U.S. is NATO.

"Ask Putin. Putin is afraid of us. He isn't afraid—he isn't afraid of Europe at all. He is afraid of the United States of America and the military I built during my first term...," the U.S. leader said.

"We don't need anyone. We are the strongest nation in the world. We have the strongest army in the world!" he added, commenting on the war against Iran.

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