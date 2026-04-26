Three more countries have joined PURL programme, but this information is not public, — Zelenskyy

During the informal summit of European Union member states in Cyprus, three more countries joined the PURL program, though their identities have not been disclosed.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Sunday, April 26, according to Censor.NET, which cites "European Truth."

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported on the new agreements reached by Zelenskyy during his trip to Cyprus regarding Ukraine’s accession to the PURL program. The Ukrainian president was therefore asked to comment on this information.

"We are grateful to the three countries. We agreed that the information regarding which countries joined the PURL program during the Cyprus summit would remain confidential," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, these countries' contribution to the program will amount to 350–400 million euros.

Watch more: Zelenskyy on 40th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster: Russia is once again putting world on brink of man-made disaster. VIDEO

What led up to

Earlier, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that during "Ramstein," a number of countries announced additional contributions to the PURL program. These countries include Belgium, Norway, Bulgaria, Lithuania, and Estonia.