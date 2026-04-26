Zelenskyy on 40th anniversary of Chernobyl disaster: Russia is once again putting world on brink of man-made disaster. VIDEO

Forty years ago, the world faced one of the worst nuclear disasters in history – the explosion of the fourth reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. A significant amount of radioactive material was released into the environment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has highlighted this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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The consequences of the tragedy

Zelenskyy noted that hundreds of thousands of people have been dealing with the consequences of that tragedy for years.

"To contain the radiation, a sarcophagus was built over the destroyed reactor. Later, more than 40 countries sealed it with a safe confinement to prevent further disasters. It is these two structures that protect against radiation leaks and contamination. Their maintenance and protection are in everyone’s interests," the head of state noted.

Read on Censor.NET: 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster: EU calls on Russia to cease attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear facilities

Russia is putting the world on the brink of a man-made disaster

But, as Zelenskyy emphasises, with its war, Russia is once again putting the world on the brink of a man-made disaster: Russian-Iranian ‘Shaheds’ are constantly flying over the plant, and one of them struck the containment structure last year.

"The world must not allow this nuclear terrorism to continue, and the best way is to force Russia to stop its insane attacks. We remember everyone who gave their lives dealing with the aftermath of this tragedy. May the memory of all the victims of the Chornobyl disaster live on," he concludes.

Read on Censor.NET: Following Russia’s strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the shelter has been damaged – there is a risk of radioactive dust being stirred up, says Chornobyl NPP Director Tarakanov