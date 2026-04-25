Following Russian Federation’s strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, containment structure has been damaged – there is risk of radioactive dust being stirred up, — Chornobyl NPP Director Tarakanov

The situation at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant following the Russian drone strike in 2025 remains under control, but damage to the containment structure poses potential risks.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Serhii Tarakanov, Director General of Chornobyl NPP, during the Kyiv Security Forum.

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Station status

According to Tarakanov, no radiation leaks were detected following the attack, and background radiation levels remain within normal limits.

At the same time, the protective arch over the sarcophagus has been damaged and is currently not airtight.

Risks in the event of further attacks

The CEO warned that radioactive dust could be released in the event of further damage or additional strikes.

This is because the sarcophagus contains hundreds of tons of nuclear materials, including uranium, plutonium, and transuranic elements.

In such cases, radioactive particles can travel long distances.

See more: In Kharkiv, 29 buildings and power line were damaged following Russian strike, - city council. PHOTOS

The role of a protective structure

A new containment structure was built to ensure safe conditions for the dismantling of the old sarcophagus.

The sarcophagus itself was built as a temporary solution following the 1986 accident, with an expected service life of approximately 20 years.

It must now be dismantled to prevent uncontrolled deterioration.

Context and Disclaimer

Tarakanov noted that the situation remains under control, but the risks should not be underestimated.

He also pointed out that such statements in the media often lead to sensational headlines that do not reflect the full picture.