In Kharkiv, 29 buildings and power line were damaged following Russian strike, - city council. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv, residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the Nemyshlyanskyi district have been damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the Kharkiv City Council.

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Consequences of the strike

According to official data, 29 private residential buildings have been damaged in the district.

Windows have been smashed, and roofs and fences have been damaged.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: over 20 settlements under attack by Russian Federation, one person killed, dozens injured. PHOTOS

Damage to infrastructure

A power line was also damaged.

Specialists from JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" are currently working to restore them.

Clean-up

Work is continuing in the city to clear up the aftermath of the shellin

See more: "Shahed" strikes on Kharkiv: damaged buildings and infrastructure, two casualties. PHOTOS

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Utility services and charitable organisations are involved in the restoration efforts, assisting residents.

Read also: Russian drones attacked Kharkiv: strikes recorded in several districts of the city

The current situation

Inspections of damaged buildings are ongoing.

The authorities assure that all services are working to restore housing and infrastructure as quickly as possible.

What happened