In Kharkiv, 29 buildings and power line were damaged following Russian strike, - city council. PHOTOS
In Kharkiv, residential buildings and energy infrastructure in the Nemyshlyanskyi district have been damaged as a result of a Russian attack.
According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the Kharkiv City Council.
Consequences of the strike
According to official data, 29 private residential buildings have been damaged in the district.
Windows have been smashed, and roofs and fences have been damaged.
Damage to infrastructure
A power line was also damaged.
Specialists from JSC "Kharkivoblenergo" are currently working to restore them.
Clean-up
Work is continuing in the city to clear up the aftermath of the shellin
g.
Utility services and charitable organisations are involved in the restoration efforts, assisting residents.
The current situation
Inspections of damaged buildings are ongoing.
The authorities assure that all services are working to restore housing and infrastructure as quickly as possible.
What happened
- Russian drones attacked Kharkiv: strikes were recorded in several districts of the city.
A 54-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalised.
A 1.5-year-old boy was also diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. Medical staff provided all necessary assistance.
- In Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a high-rise building.
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