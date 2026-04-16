"Shahed" strikes on Kharkiv: damaged buildings and infrastructure, two casualties. PHOTOS

Enemy drones attacked Kharkiv during the night of 16 April; strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi, Industrialnyi, Nemyshlianskyi and Saltivskyi districts. Buildings have been damaged and there are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

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One of the drones struck in the Slobidskyi district, another near residential buildings in the Industrialnyi district of the city.

"In the Nemyshlianskyi district, several private homes were damaged and a gas pipeline was severed when an enemy drone crashed onto the road.

At the moment, two casualties are known," Terekhov said.

An enemy drone strike was also recorded in the Saltivskyi district near high-rise buildings. The consequences are being assessed.

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Clearing up the aftermath of the attack









