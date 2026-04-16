Three people killed as result of Russian attack on Dnipro (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 16 April, Dnipro came under attack from Russian forces. The enemy targeted residential areas of the city. Residential buildings, garages and cars are on fire. An educational institution has been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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Fires have been reported at several locations as a result of the attack. A five-storey building has been damaged, and a private house has been partially destroyed. It is feared that a person may be trapped under the rubble.

"There are already 10 people injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Seven of them are in hospital. The victims have suffered head injuries, shrapnel wounds and acoustic trauma. One woman is in a 'critical' condition, the rest are in a 'moderate' condition. Medical assistance is being provided to all.

One person has died as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro," the report states.

Read more: Missile strike on Kyiv: Four dead, including child. 45 people injured (updated). PHOTOS

Update

Later, Hanzha reported that two people had been killed and 27 wounded in the attack.

Fourteen of the injured are in the hospital. Five of them are in serious condition.

At 7:30 a.m., Hanzha reported three fatalities. In total, 30 people were injured in the evening and nighttime attacks.

Consequences of the attack on the city





























