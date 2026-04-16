Missile strike on Kyiv: Four dead, including child. 56 people injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 16 April, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Two people, including a child, were killed in the attack. Damage and fires have been reported in the Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts. There are casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Two people have died in the capital — a 12-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman. Eighteen city residents have been injured so far. Medical staff have hospitalised 11 of the injured. The others were treated on the spot and on an outpatient basis," the statement reads.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported five fatalities, including a child.

Klitschko clarified this morning that four people were killed as a result of the enemy’s attack on the capital. Among them was a 12-year-old boy.

Forty-five city residents were injured. Twenty-six of them were hospitalized, while the others received on-site and outpatient care (including two children).

"Kyiv: The number of injured has risen to 48," the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Later, police reported that the number of casualties in the capital had risen:

"The number of casualties in Kyiv has risen to 56. Among them are two children, aged 9 and 16

Investigative and operational teams from the capital’s police, forensic experts, and bomb disposal experts are working at the sites of the enemy strikes. In total, over 100 police officers have been deployed."

Podilskyi district

A non-residential building was hit.

Debris also fell at several locations. At one of them, a residential building, a fire broke out on the ground floor.

In another high-rise, windows were damaged. Debris also partially destroyed a three-storey mini-hotel and damaged neighbouring buildings.

Debris from a rocket struck the 6th floor of a 16-storey residential building. No fire broke out.

Two people were also found dead under the rubble of one of the buildings, one of whom was a 12-year-old child; three others were injured by flying glass.

At another location, the facades of two hotels and nearby buildings were damaged. Two people were injured.

At another address, a strike in front of residential buildings caused damage to the facades; doors in some buildings were blocked, and three victims were found.

At yet another address, a single-story residential building was destroyed; two people, including one child, were rescued from the rubble.

At another location, a shell struck the sixth floor of a sixteen-story building; ten people were evacuated to fresh air. Fortunately, there was no fire and no casualties.

Obolonskyi District

An office building was damaged, leading to a fire in the structure and parked cars. A nearby warehouse, a tire repair shop, and a store building were also damaged.

"Unfortunately, two people were killed, and six others were injured, including four emergency medical personnel and two police officers who arrived at the scene," the State Emergency Service reported.

Dniprovskyi district

Rocket debris was found in an open area.

Desnianskyi District

A fire broke out in a two-storey residential building following the fall of rocket debris.

Shevchenkivskyi district

Rocket debris also fell at two locations in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

On the grounds near a residential building. And on a children’s playground at another address. No fires.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles in evening – Air Force (updated)









