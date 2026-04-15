Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles in evening – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Wednesday, April 15, Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strike drones and missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shelling of Ukraine

At 5:38 p.m. — UAVs were reported in the area of Kryvyi Rih.

At 5:50 p.m. — UAVs in the area of Zaporizhzhia.

At 5:51 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Nizhyn.

At 6:09 p.m. — UAVs moving from Kirovohrad region toward Vinnytsia region, heading for Ladyzhyn.

At 6:24 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Odesa from the northwest.

At 6:27 p.m. — Vinnytsia region: UAVs heading toward Haisyn/Ladyzhyn from the southeast.

At 6:36 p.m. — Poltava region: groups of UAVs heading toward Lubny and Romodan from the north.

At 6:36 p.m. — Cherkasy region: UAVs heading toward Smila.

Updated information

At 6:53 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Sumy from the northeast.

At 7:12 p.m. — Vinnytsia region: UAVs in the area of Illintsi and Koziatyn.

At 7:13 p.m. — UAVs moving from Cherkasy region toward Kyiv region, heading for Bila Tserkva.

At 7:23 p.m. — UAVs moving from Vinnytsia region toward Zhytomyr region, heading toward/past Berdychiv from the south.

At 7:27 p.m. — High-speed target heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

At 7:31 p.m. — Kyiv region: UAVs heading toward Obukhiv from the south.

At 7:33 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Zhytomyr/Ozerne from the south.

Updated information

At 7:35 p.m. — Sumy region: UAVs heading toward Okhtyrka, passing Trostianets.

At 7:52 p.m. — Missile heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

At 7:59 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Bila Tserkva from the south.

At 8:03 p.m. — Missiles over Kirovohrad region, heading toward Kropyvnytskyi.

At 8:06 p.m. — Missiles over Kherson region via Mykolaiv region, heading toward Kirovohrad region.

Updated information

At 8:16 p.m. — Missile over Kirovohrad region near the settlement of Perehonivka, heading toward Uman.

At 8:18 p.m. — Cruise missiles entering Kirovohrad region from Mykolaiv region near the settlement of Novoukrainka, heading north.

At 8:27 p.m. — Missiles over Cherkasy region near the settlement of Lysianka, heading toward Kyiv region.

At 8:27 p.m. — UAVs heading toward Dnipro from the west.

At 8:31 p.m. — Missile heading toward Bila Tserkva from the south.

Updated information

At 8:38 p.m. – Several enemy UAVs heading toward Bila Tserkva from the south.

At 9:00 p.m. – UAVs in Sumy region heading west toward Chernihiv region.

At 9:01 p.m. – A group of enemy UAVs in Kherson region heading toward Mykolaiv region.

At 9:26 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity detected in the south-eastern and north-eastern directions. Threat of air-launched weapons for frontline regions.

At 9:36 p.m. – Guided aerial bomb launches in Sumy region.

At 9:53 p.m. – Guided aerial bomb launches in Zaporizhzhia region.

Updated information

At 10:38 p.m. – Threat of enemy UAVs in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

At 10:39 p.m. – UAVs in northern and southern Chernihiv region heading toward Kyiv region, as well as UAVs from Kherson region toward Mykolaiv region, heading north.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

See more: Ruscists strike central Sloviansk with FAB-1500: historic landmark destroyed, number of injured rises to 5. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)