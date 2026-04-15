Ruscists strike central Sloviansk with FAB-1500: historic landmark destroyed, number of injured rises to 5. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)
Russian forces struck the centre of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with a FAB-1500 aerial bomb.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The strike was carried out at 5 am.
"A children’s sports facility, which was a historic landmark of the city, has been completely destroyed. An administrative building has been destroyed, and another has been damaged," said the head of the CMA.
At least 39 high-rise buildings and 15 cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.
One person is known to have been injured – a 57-year-old man. He is being prepared for transfer to a clinic in Dnipro.
Update
Later, Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin reported that the number of people injured in Sloviansk had risen to five.
Among the injured is a boy born in 2012. He received outpatient medical assistance.
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