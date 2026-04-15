Ruscists strike central Sloviansk with FAB-1500: historic landmark destroyed, number of injured rises to 5. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Russian forces struck the centre of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region with a FAB-1500 aerial bomb.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The strike was carried out at 5 am.

"A children’s sports facility, which was a historic landmark of the city, has been completely destroyed. An administrative building has been destroyed, and another has been damaged," said the head of the CMA.

Watch more: Footage of eliminated occupier in truck: "Ivan Franko Group" struck enemy vehicle in Donetsk. VIDEO 18+

At least 39 high-rise buildings and 15 cars were damaged as a result of the shelling.

One person is known to have been injured – a 57-year-old man. He is being prepared for transfer to a clinic in Dnipro.

Update

Later, Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin reported that the number of people injured in Sloviansk had risen to five.

Among the injured is a boy born in 2012. He received outpatient medical assistance.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: one person killed and three others wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS







