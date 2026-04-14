Day in Donetsk Oblast: one person killed and three others wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling three districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

The Dobropillia and Shakhove communities suffered extensive damage.

Kramatorsk district

A high-rise building was damaged in Mykolaivka. A high-rise building and two cars were damaged in Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, one person was killed and three were injured; three private houses were damaged. An administrative building was damaged in Mykhailivka, Oleksandrivka community. One private house was damaged in each of Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka.

Bakhmut district

In Riznykivka, Siverska community, two private houses were damaged.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 19 times. 347 people, including 37 children, have been evacuated from the front line.













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