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Footage of eliminated occupier in truck: "Ivan Franko Group" struck enemy vehicle in Donetsk. VIDEO 18+
Footage has been released online showing a strike on a Russian military truck along with its driver on the Donetsk ring road.
According to Censor.NET, the strike on the enemy target was carried out by soldiers of the "Ivan Franko Group" unit
Specifically, drone video has been released capturing the moment the enemy vehicle was hit.
Additionally, footage filmed by the occupiers themselves after the strike is circulating online.
Warning! Not recommended for sensitive viewers!
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