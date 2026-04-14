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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers Situation in the Donetsk region Drone operators
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Footage of eliminated occupier in truck: "Ivan Franko Group" struck enemy vehicle in Donetsk. VIDEO 18+

Footage has been released online showing a strike on a Russian military truck along with its driver on the Donetsk ring road.

According to Censor.NET, the strike on the enemy target was carried out by soldiers of the "Ivan Franko Group" unit

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Specifically, drone video has been released capturing the moment the enemy vehicle was hit.

Additionally, footage filmed by the occupiers themselves after the strike is circulating online.

Watch more: "Roasted to crisp": "Madyar’s Birds" drone operators hit Russian soldier in the thicket. VIDEO 18+

Warning! Not recommended for sensitive viewers!

Watch more: Unarmed ruscist with cigarette in his mouth fails to flee FPV drone of 68th Brigade. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12201) Donetsk (627) elimination (7635) Donetsk region (6005) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3732) drones (4959) Donetskyy district (61)
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