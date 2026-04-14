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News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers Drone operators
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"Roasted to crisp": "Madyar’s Birds" drone operators hit Russian soldier in the thicket. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators from the 414th Brigade, ‘Madyar’s Birds’, eliminated a ruscist who had decided to ‘take a break’ in the undergrowth.

According to Censor.NET, during a combat sortie, a brigade pilot spotted the occupier hiding whilst sitting in a wooded area.

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As a result of being hit by a strike UAV, the invader was "roasted to a crisp".

The soldiers shared the footage on their Telegram channel.

Watch more: Drones of DESTRUCTION TEAM unit smash occupiers’ crossing. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: Unarmed ruscist with cigarette in his mouth fails to flee FPV drone of 68th Brigade. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12201) elimination (7633) drones (4953) 414 Magyar’s Birds (158)
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