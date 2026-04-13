Drones of DESTRUCTION TEAM unit smash occupiers’ crossing. VIDEO

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi sector, border guards from the "DESTRUCTION TEAM" unit carried out a series of effective strikes on enemy positions.

According to Censor.NET, using attack drones, the troops destroyed communications and UAV control antennas, hit electronic warfare and reconnaissance systems, as well as enemy shelters.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck a small crossing that the occupiers had been using to mass personnel in preparation for active assault operations.

Footage published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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