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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Drone operators
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Eight occupiers down and camouflaged gun: combat operations by 60th Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

Pilots from the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade struck enemy personnel and equipment within their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian troops destroyed a camouflaged artillery gun, as well as the occupiers’ motorised vehicles.

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In particular, the following were hit as a result of combat operations:

  • 8 occupiers;
  • 4 motorcycles;
  • 1 gun.

The soldiers also add that every motorcycle destroyed means one less opportunity for the enemy to advance rapidly in the future.

Watch more: Omega special forces drone simultaneously eliminates occupier and survives enemy FPV drone attack. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12198) elimination (7633) drones (4953) 60 SMB (60)
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