Omega special forces drone simultaneously eliminates occupier and survives enemy FPV drone attack. VIDEO

A bomber drone operated by Ukrainian special forces successfully survived an enemy FPV drone attack, destroyed it, completed its combat mission, and returned to position.

Censor.NET reports that while flying to carry out the mission, the drone of the 5th Separate Special Purpose Detachment Omega of the special forces came under an attempted attack by an enemy FPV drone equipped with an improvised strike device — a stick tied to it.

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Ukrainian troops spotted the threat in time and, thanks to maneuvering, managed to destroy the enemy drone.

Despite sustaining damage, the bomber drone completed the mission, eliminated the enemy and returned to position, bringing back the stick that had been used in an attempt to bring it down.

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