Unmanned systems forces have eliminated over 82,000 occupiers in 10 months. VIDEO
In the 10 months since the Unmanned Systems Forces group was established, more than 82,000 enemy personnel have been eliminated.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces channel on 11 April.
Enemy infantry is the priority target of the UAS Group.
"Our task for this year is to destroy enemy personnel faster than the enemy can replenish its ranks. And thereby, gradually but inevitably, undermine its offensive potential," the soldiers add in the comments to the video.
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