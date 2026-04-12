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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Drone operators
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DIU drone operators intercepted and destroyed Russian "Shahed" jet drone in mid-air. VIDEO

Pilots from the Defence Intelligence shot down a Russian "Shahed" drone during one of the enemy's attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" unit to hit the target.

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As a result of the precision strike, the enemy drone exploded in mid-air.

Footage of the combat operation has been published on the "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.

Watch more: Soldiers of 18th Brigade intercepted and destroyed six "Shaheds" in mid-air, preventing them from reaching their targets. VIDEO

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elimination (7629) attack (928) drones (4950) Dyki Shershni (220) Defense Intelligence (538) Shahed (1484)
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