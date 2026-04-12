DIU drone operators intercepted and destroyed Russian "Shahed" jet drone in mid-air. VIDEO
Pilots from the Defence Intelligence shot down a Russian "Shahed" drone during one of the enemy's attacks.
According to Censor.NET, the soldiers used STING interceptor drones from the "Wild Hornets" unit to hit the target.
As a result of the precision strike, the enemy drone exploded in mid-air.
Footage of the combat operation has been published on the "Wild Hornets" Telegram channel.
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