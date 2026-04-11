Soldiers of 18th Brigade intercepted and destroyed six "Shaheds" in mid-air, preventing them from reaching their targets. VIDEO
Interceptor pilots from the 18th Slovyansk Brigade destroyed six enemy Shahed-type strike drones, also known as ‘Geran’.
According to Censor.NET, this prevented any strikes and saved civilian lives.
It is noted that a total of around 300 kilograms of explosives, which the enemy planned to use against ground targets, were neutralised.
The Ukrainian military emphasises that the interceptors operate round the clock, ensuring the protection of the skies and the safety of citizens.
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