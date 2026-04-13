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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,312,140 personnel (+960 in past 24 hours), 11,861 tanks, 39,915 artillery systems, and 24,386 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,312,140 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to April 13, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,312,140 (+960)
  • tanks – 11,861 (+2)
  • armored fighting vehicles – 24,386 (+2)
  • artillery systems – 39,915 (+44)
  • MLRS – 1,728 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,346 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 235,394 (+1,528) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,517 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 89,099 (+185) units
  • special equipment – 4,123 (+2) units

Read more: Since ceasefire was declared, 7,600 violations by enemy have been recorded, - General Staff

Втрати ворога станом на 13 квітня

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Russian Army (12195) Armed Forces HQ (5380) liquidation (3118) elimination (7629)
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