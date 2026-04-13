Since ceasefire was declared, 7,600 violations by enemy have been recorded, - General Staff

In total, 7,696 violations by the enemy have been recorded since the start of the ‘Easter truce’.

This is stated in the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy’s compliance with the ceasefire

"Since the start of the ceasefire, there have been no missile, air or kamikaze drone strikes (of the 'Shahed/Gerbera' type), but at the same time the enemy has carried out 1,355 artillery attacks on our troops’ positions; conducted 115 assault operations; and launched 6,226 kamikaze drone strikes (of which: 1,677 were of the ‘Italmas’, ‘Lancet’ and ‘Molniya’ types; 4,549 were FPV drones). "In total, since the ceasefire was declared, 7,696 violations by the enemy have been recorded," the statement said.

The General Staff noted that Russia is generally adhering to the ceasefire it declared, but at the same time continues to conduct combat operations in certain areas, including the use of FPV drones and kamikaze drones of the "Italmas", "Lancet" and "Molniya" types.

Read more: Russians killed three of their own soldiers, whom they mistook for wounded Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters, - 24th Mechanised Brigade. VIDEO

Situation on the front lines

In total, 91 combat engagements have taken place on the front line since the start of the day on 12 April.

The enemy deployed 4,767 kamikaze drones and carried out 840 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 15 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas today. One combat engagement was recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked our units’ positions ten times in the areas of Synelnykove, Starytsia, Izbytske, Vovchansk and Lyman. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched three attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Podoly and towards Zahryzove. One enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five assaults by the occupiers towards Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attempted to advance five times towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Ozerne, Kalenyky and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched a single attack towards Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today in the areas around the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, Kucheriiv Yar and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Zatyshok, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, 55 occupiers were killed and 15 wounded in this sector today; eight vehicles were destroyed; 15 shelters, a gun and five vehicles were damaged. A total of 214 UAVs of various types were destroyed or neutralised.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the occupiers launched five attacks in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad and towards Andriivka-Klevtsove, Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Kalynivske and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, 12 attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka and Myrne. One assault operation is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no attempts by the enemy to improve their positions were recorded.

In other sectors, there have been no significant changes in the situation.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to carry out their assigned tasks, adhering to the ceasefire, whilst responding to enemy actions with return fire," the General Staff added.

What preceded

Read more: Kremlin says war will continue after Easter: "Territorial differences amount to few kilometres"