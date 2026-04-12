Occupiers shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kharkiv region, - DeepState

The enemy has once again violated the customs and rules of warfare – four Ukrainian prisoners of war have been shot near Veterynarne in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

What is known

"Another video has been sent to the editorial office. The Russians entered the positions via neighbouring areas. Unfortunately, after taking four servicemen from one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ mechanised brigades prisoner, they were shot by the Russians," the report states.

See more: Life imprisonment for execution of our captured soldiers: court finds occupier guilty of war crime. PHOTO

What preceded

It was previously reported that Russian troops, using FPV drones, killed a Ukrainian evacuation group near Huliaipilske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Russia attacked 18 settlements in Kharkiv region: one woman killed, three injured. PHOTOS