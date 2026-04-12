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Occupiers shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kharkiv region, - DeepState
The enemy has once again violated the customs and rules of warfare – four Ukrainian prisoners of war have been shot near Veterynarne in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!
What is known
"Another video has been sent to the editorial office. The Russians entered the positions via neighbouring areas. Unfortunately, after taking four servicemen from one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ mechanised brigades prisoner, they were shot by the Russians," the report states.
What preceded
It was previously reported that Russian troops, using FPV drones, killed a Ukrainian evacuation group near Huliaipilske in the Zaporizhzhia region.
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