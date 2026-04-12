Russians killed evacuation group near Huliaipilske during ’ceasefire’, - DeepState. VIDEO
Russian troops, using FPV drones, killed a Ukrainian evacuation team near Huliaipilske in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, despite the so-called ‘ceasefire’, the enemy continues to launch attacks.
"Today, at around 05:30 p.m., near Huliaypilske, the Russians used FPV drones to kill a group of our wounded," the report states.
Partners’ illusions
"The partners’ latest illusions that the Russians want peace must be shattered. Only through joint force, not appeasement, can we force these monsters to the negotiating table," DeepState emphasised.
What preceded
- As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire over the Easter holidays.
- For its part, the Kremlin stated that it had not seen a clear initiative in the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding an "Easter truce".
- Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has agreed to an Easter truce. It will be in effect from the evening of 11 April until the end of 12 April.
- The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine has repeatedly stated its readiness to take reciprocal steps regarding a ceasefire. According to him, Kyiv had previously proposed a truce for the duration of the Easter holidays.
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