Russians killed evacuation group near Huliaipilske during ’ceasefire’, - DeepState. VIDEO

Russian troops, using FPV drones, killed a Ukrainian evacuation team near Huliaipilske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, despite the so-called ‘ceasefire’, the enemy continues to launch attacks.

"Today, at around 05:30 p.m., near Huliaypilske, the Russians used FPV drones to kill a group of our wounded," the report states.

Read more: More than 1,700 monuments and 2,500 cultural sites damaged by war – Culture Ministry

Partners’ illusions

"The partners’ latest illusions that the Russians want peace must be shattered. Only through joint force, not appeasement, can we force these monsters to the negotiating table," DeepState emphasised.

Read: Ukraine will ensure a ceasefire, but if Russia prepares for an assault, it has the right to strike back, – General Staff

What preceded