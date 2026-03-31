We did not see clearly formulated initiative regarding "Easter ceasefire" from Zelenskyy – Peskov

The Kremlin did not see a clear initiative in the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding an "Easter ceasefire."

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media.

Easter ceasefire

"From those statements by Zelenskyy that we have read, we did not see a clearly formulated initiative regarding an ‘Easter ceasefire’," Peskov said.

According to him, Zelenskyy spoke about readiness and willingness to agree to "at least some kind of ceasefire, at least an Easter one."

Read more: Zelenskyy: Proposal to stop strikes on civilian targets remains in force, Russia’s readiness is needed

Peace, not a ceasefire

"Zelenskyy must take responsibility and make the appropriate decision so that we reach peace, not a ceasefire," the spokesperson for the Russian dictator said.

He also claimed that the Ukrainian authorities allegedly "desperately need any ceasefire," as the situation on the front is supposedly not in their favor.

"Therefore, Zelenskyy can and must make a timely decision; later he will have to do it at a higher price," he added.

Read more: Putin offers bilateral talks between Russia and Ukraine for first time - Reuters

Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays.