We are ready for ceasefire during Easter holidays – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian side is ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while answering journalists' questions online on Monday, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Ceasefire over the Easter holidays

"We have supported any formats for ending the war, you know that, provided that we do not lose the dignity and independence of our state. And a ceasefire, any formats, as we said today, both a full ceasefire and an energy ceasefire, and we are ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays," Zelenskyy told journalists on Monday.

As Zelenskyy stressed earlier, Ukraine is ready to hold further peace talks anywhere except Russia and Belarus.

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Background

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He said that the political part of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already left for the United States. The meeting between the sides is expected this coming Saturday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the United States in the United States scheduled for March 21.

Later, media outlets reported that Ukraine would be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, and Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamia. The U.S. side will be represented by U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation would continue talks with U.S. representatives on Sunday.

On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were signals of a possible continuation of exchanges during the talks in the United States.

Witkoff said that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues related to defining a sustainable and reliable security system for Ukraine."

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