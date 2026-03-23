Framework for dependable security system for Ukraine was discussed during talks in Florida, - Witkoff

Talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Florida "focused on key points to define a durable and dependable security framework for Ukraine."

This was announced on social media by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, reports Censor.NET.

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Witkoff summed up the talks

"Today in Florida, delegations from the United States and Ukraine reconvened for a second day of discussions as part of the ongoing, US-led mediation efforts toward establishing a lasting and comprehensive peace agreement to the war," Witkoff said.

He stated that on Sunday, "constructive talks built on yesterday’s progress and focused on key points to define a durable and dependable security framework for Ukraine, as well as critical humanitarian efforts in the region."

Witkoff also noted that, in addition to himself, the US delegation included the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum. The Ukrainian side was represented by National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, Chairman of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia, and First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Kyslytsia.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation will continue talks with US representatives on Sunday, - Zelenskyy

What preceded

Read more: Witkoff on meeting with Ukrainian delegation: We discussed remaining issues to bring peace agreement closer