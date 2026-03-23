Framework for dependable security system for Ukraine was discussed during talks in Florida, - Witkoff
Talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Florida "focused on key points to define a durable and dependable security framework for Ukraine."
This was announced on social media by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, reports Censor.NET.
Witkoff summed up the talks
"Today in Florida, delegations from the United States and Ukraine reconvened for a second day of discussions as part of the ongoing, US-led mediation efforts toward establishing a lasting and comprehensive peace agreement to the war," Witkoff said.
He stated that on Sunday, "constructive talks built on yesterday’s progress and focused on key points to define a durable and dependable security framework for Ukraine, as well as critical humanitarian efforts in the region."
Witkoff also noted that, in addition to himself, the US delegation included the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum. The Ukrainian side was represented by National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov, Chairman of the "Servant of the People" parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia, and First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Serhii Kyslytsia.
What preceded
- The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared his readiness to resume the negotiation process aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He reported that the political contingent of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. A meeting between the parties is expected this coming Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the US in the United States, scheduled for 21 March.
- Subsequently, the media reported that
Ukraine will be represented by National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov and leader of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia.
The US side will be represented by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated that
theUkrainian
delegation would continue talks with US representatives on Sunday.
- On 22 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported signs of a possible resumption of prisoner exchanges during the talks in the US.
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