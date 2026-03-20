Umerov, Budanov and Arakhamiia to meet with Witkoff in Miami – media

Tomorrow’s meeting between the Ukrainian and US negotiating teams will take place in Miami.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

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Composition of the delegations

Ukraine will be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, and Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia.

The US side will be represented by US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff.

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Background

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He said the political part of the Ukrainian negotiating group had already left for the United States. The meeting between the sides is expected next Saturday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the United States in the United States scheduled for March 21.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces resumption of talks on ending war in Ukraine