2 014 54
Umerov, Budanov and Arakhamiia to meet with Witkoff in Miami – media
Tomorrow’s meeting between the Ukrainian and US negotiating teams will take place in Miami.
This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.
Composition of the delegations
Ukraine will be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, and Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia.
The US side will be represented by US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Background
- A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to resume the negotiation process on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. He said the political part of the Ukrainian negotiating group had already left for the United States. The meeting between the sides is expected next Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would not take part in the talks between Ukraine and the United States in the United States scheduled for March 21.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password