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Umerov, Budanov and Arakhamiia to meet with Witkoff in Miami – media

Ukraine-US negotiating teams to meet in Miami

Tomorrow’s meeting between the Ukrainian and US negotiating teams will take place in Miami.

This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

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Composition of the delegations

Ukraine will be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, and Servant of the People faction leader Davyd Arakhamiia.

The US side will be represented by US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Read more: There have been requests from U.S. for expert support for their military personnel in Middle East, - Zelenskyy

Background

Read more: Zelenskyy announces resumption of talks on ending war in Ukraine

Author: 

Kyrylo Budanov (282) negotiations (1567) Arakhamia Davyd (91) Rustem Umerov (508) Steve Witkoff (190)
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