There have been requests from U.S. for expert support for their military personnel in Middle East, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov on the results of meetings and negotiations in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We are holding detailed discussions with our partners at all necessary levels. Our teams are already working with five countries to counter ‘shaheds’—we have provided expert assessments and are helping to build a defense system. We have received additional requests from other countries. There are also requests from the U.S. side regarding two areas in the region for expert support for their military. We are reviewing requests from European partners whose forces are based in this region," he noted.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is interested in the swiftest and most reliable stabilization of the situation around Iran.

Read more: There is certain understanding of how Ukraine and Gulf states can help each other on security, Zelenskyy says

"This has global significance in terms of the state of the oil and gas markets and, consequently, the price situation, particularly in Europe and Ukraine. Our fundamental position is that we cannot tolerate any success of the terrorist activities of the Iranian regime, which is a long-standing ally of Russia. Nowhere in the world should terrorists be allowed to determine the fate of people and countries," he said.

Additionally, according to Zelenskyy, they discussed opportunities for international cooperation to restore security in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I have instructed Rustem Umerov to engage the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and our military to assess existing international initiatives regarding the Strait of Hormuz and the actual readiness of countries around the world to participate in stabilization missions. I expect concrete results from this assessment in the near future. It is important that Ukraine’s global significance in ensuring security and the quality of Ukrainian security expertise in protecting lives are recognized by all partners. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

Read more: Ukrainians are shocked by way 8 Patriot missiles are launched in Middle East after "Shahed", - Times

What preceded it?

Zelenskyy previously stated that three professional Ukrainian teams had been deployed to the Middle East. They will operate in various countries across the region to counter Iranian drones. In exchange for this assistance, Kyiv hopes to receive missiles for its Patriot air defense systems.

Ukraine has provided the United States with drone interception technology to enhance security in the Middle East.

Read more: Trump: U.S. will not send troops to Middle East